Drug Charges Dismissed Against Bryan Clark

Bryan Clark has had the drug charges filed against him dismissed in Arizona dismissed. The former Adam Bomb and Wrath sent out a press release noting that the charges from February of 2020, which allegedly stemmed from incidents between January and April of 2019, were dismissed. Clark was charged with conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense and had pled not guilty.

The press release reads:

Mr. E. Bryan Clark aka Adam Bomb has finally been vindicated after a long wait due to Covid-19 restrictions. Mr. Clark’s attorney, Robert P. Jarvis, presented the truth as Mr. Clark continually maintained his innocence. The prosecution has permanently dismissed the charges against Mr. Clark. The charges against him were based on police reports containing speculation, grossly misconstrued facts, and false information. It was a difficult process, but Mr. Clark is pleased to have upheld his integrity.

Mr. Clark appreciates his family, friends, and loyal fans who stood by him and gave him support during this long and emotionally draining process. His discipline learned in the military, sports, and throughout his career also gave him strength to keep going. He is also thankful for a strong legalteam led by his attorney, Robert P. Jarvis.

As he puts this ordeal behind him, Mr. Clark looks forward to engaging with his fans as a positive role model.