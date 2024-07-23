Dustin Rhodes Wants People to Stop Using the Term ‘Jobber’

– In a post he shared on social media yesterday, AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes requested that fans stop using the term “jobber,” calling it disrespectful. Dustin wrote the following:

“Please stop using the term ‘Jobber’. It is extremely disrespectful to everyone who is putting their bodies on the line each week. All of us are ‘Enhancement Talent’. We enhance each others careers. Show compassion to everyone that steps in this business and works hard enhancing others. #KeepSteppin”