wrestling / News
Dutch Mantell Questions If Tony Khan Booked AEW Collision
AEW debuted their new series Collision this past Saturday, which featured the return of CM Punk and more. In a post on Twitter, Dutch Mantell was apparently so pleased with the episode, he questioned if Tony Khan booked it.
He wrote: “This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion?”
This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube
— 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) June 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Speaks Out Supporting Trans & LGBTQ+ Rights Following AEW Collision
- Kurt Angle On Christian Cage Appearing At Ric Flair’s TNA Hall of Fame Induction While In WWE
- Kevin Nash Shares How His Vision For NWO Differed From Hulk Hogan’s
- KENTA Says Match With CM Punk Is Never Going to Happen After AEW Collision