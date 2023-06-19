wrestling / News

Dutch Mantell Questions If Tony Khan Booked AEW Collision

June 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dutch Mantel Zeb Colter WWE Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

AEW debuted their new series Collision this past Saturday, which featured the return of CM Punk and more. In a post on Twitter, Dutch Mantell was apparently so pleased with the episode, he questioned if Tony Khan booked it.

He wrote: “This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Dutch Mantell, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading