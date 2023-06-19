Dutch Mantell Questions If Tony Khan Booked AEW Collision

AEW debuted their new series Collision this past Saturday, which featured the return of CM Punk and more. In a post on Twitter, Dutch Mantell was apparently so pleased with the episode, he questioned if Tony Khan booked it.

He wrote: “This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion?”