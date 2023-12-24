wrestling / News
Earl Hebner Didn’t Like Refereeing Randy Savage Matches
December 24, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), Earl Hebner spoke about why he didn’t like refereeing Randy Savage matches when they were both in the WWF.
He said: “He’d give you a stack of papers that thick of the whole match way before it was ever going to go on. I mean, two weeks before the WrestleMania, and then he comes back and I go damn, that’s a joke. But, that’s how he was, he was a perfectionist. Randy was the same way about TV and house shows, same thing. He wanted to write, period. If you screwed up, he’d go ‘What the hell is going on here?’“