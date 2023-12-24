wrestling / News

Earl Hebner Didn’t Like Refereeing Randy Savage Matches

December 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 6 Randy Savage Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), Earl Hebner spoke about why he didn’t like refereeing Randy Savage matches when they were both in the WWF.

He said: “He’d give you a stack of papers that thick of the whole match way before it was ever going to go on. I mean, two weeks before the WrestleMania, and then he comes back and I go damn, that’s a joke. But, that’s how he was, he was a perfectionist. Randy was the same way about TV and house shows, same thing. He wanted to write, period. If you screwed up, he’d go ‘What the hell is going on here?’

