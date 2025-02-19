– During a recent chat on the Refin’ It Up podcast, former WWE and TNA referee Earl Hebner discussed his recent surprise appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2024, which was held in Montreal, Quebec, the same city as WWE Survivor Series 1997, where Hebner was involved in the infamous Montreal Screwjob with Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. During the X-Division Title bout between Mustafa Ali and Mike Bailey, Hebner refused to double-cross Bailey. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Earl Hebner on receiving the call to appear at TNA Slammiversary 2024: “When they called me and asked me, I wouldn’t give them an answer. I said, ‘I don’t know. I could get killed over there going back.’ It had been so long since I had been there. They called me back again and said, ‘What’s the deal?’ I said, ‘I don’t know Tommy.’ He said, ‘Do it for me. I need you to do it for me.’ I said, ‘I need security. I could get killed quickly. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there. Those people aren’t going to be happy to see me.'”

On fearing someone would stooge about his appearance: “I’m thinking someone is going to stooge the s*** off. Some people who knew I was going to do it were there, and some didn’t know. When I came out, I got the biggest boos in my life. Bigger than [Hulk] Hogan (at Netflix premiere). I was walking to the ring and people were going nuts. I said, ‘I’m going to milk them.’ I started giving them shit and when we got down to the finish, after the finish, 80% of them loved me. I walked back and I got a lot of cheers. It made me feel good.”

Bailey ultimately defeated Ali to win the X-Division Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2024.