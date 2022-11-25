Earl Hebner Shares His Thoughts On HOF-Worthy Referees

Earl Hebner was recently interviewed on Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner and shared his opinion on the idea of referees entering the WWE Hall of Fame (via Wrestling Inc). When asked, Hebner also listed a few names he thinks would be worthy of consideration if the Hall of Fame should choose to begin inducting match officials as candidates. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On what he would do if asked to join the Hall of Fame: “I’d consider it. Yeah, I really do. All the stuff I’ve done in this business and made a lot of the matches what they are, I think I deserve to be in there. But, whether I do or not is up to them.”

On which referees would be the best candidates for entry: “I’ll start with myself. Nick Patrick, Tommy Young, Mike Chioda, Charles [Robinson], Jimmy Korderas, and my brother.”