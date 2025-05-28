wrestling / News
Earl Hebner Says It Was An ‘Honor’ To Referee NWA Title Match At All In
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Earl Hebner discussed being the referee for the NWA title match at All In and handing the NWA belt over to Cody Rhodes. Rhodes won the title by defeating Nick Aldis.
Hebner said: “It felt good because his dad was the one that gave me the break of my life and hired me and gave me the job. I remember when Cody was a baby, you know what I mean? Working with the family. I feel like family to them. That was a great honor.“
