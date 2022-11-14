Earl Hebner Revisits The Leadup To The Montreal Screwjob

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Earl Hebner shared some details about his perspective leading up to the infamous 1997 match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels (via Wrestling Inc). Hebner talked about his initial reactions and the weight of decision leading to the events in the ring, as well as the fact that he was paid a bonus afterward for his services. You can read a highlight from Hebner’s interview below.

On his mindset leading up to the match: “I said to a certain person, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ And that didn’t go over too good … Walking to the ring, I had the different feeling of, ‘Oh, what do I do really? Am I going to do it or am I not going to do it?’ And I guess when I got to the ring, I ended up doing what they asked me to do, but it was a tough situation because it’s either do it or you don’t have a job or whatever price I was going to pay after.”