Early Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 9-30-22 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has several notes ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which happens in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The matches previously announced include:

* Shotzi vs. Bayley
* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios
* Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

– Shotzi’s tank is being delivered to Smackdown for the third week in a row, which has been done to go along with her face turn.

– There are several RAW stars set for tonight’s episode, including Austin Theory.

– WWE has straps, ladders, tables and kendo sticks set to be used tonight to hype Extreme Rules.

– WWE arranged for special travel for those near the hurricane so they could make their flights. As previously noted, several wrestlers are expected to miss the show.

