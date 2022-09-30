Early Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has several notes ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which happens in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The matches previously announced include:

* Shotzi vs. Bayley

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

* Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

– Shotzi’s tank is being delivered to Smackdown for the third week in a row, which has been done to go along with her face turn.

– There are several RAW stars set for tonight’s episode, including Austin Theory.

– WWE has straps, ladders, tables and kendo sticks set to be used tonight to hype Extreme Rules.

– WWE arranged for special travel for those near the hurricane so they could make their flights. As previously noted, several wrestlers are expected to miss the show.