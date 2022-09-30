wrestling / News
Early Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select has several notes ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which happens in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The matches previously announced include:
* Shotzi vs. Bayley
* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios
* Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa
– Shotzi’s tank is being delivered to Smackdown for the third week in a row, which has been done to go along with her face turn.
– There are several RAW stars set for tonight’s episode, including Austin Theory.
– WWE has straps, ladders, tables and kendo sticks set to be used tonight to hype Extreme Rules.
– WWE arranged for special travel for those near the hurricane so they could make their flights. As previously noted, several wrestlers are expected to miss the show.
