EC3 On Idea Behind ‘Control Your Narrative’ Concept, What Fans Can Expect From Free The Narrative Production

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, EC3 discussed the “Control Your Narrative” concept jumpstarting his post-WWE career, what fans can expect from Free The Narrative on Thursday, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

EC3 on the idea behind his “Control Your Narrative” concept: “Control your narrative was something I really wanted to watch upon leaving WWE. We all know the stories of people working within that company, and that you don’t have the opportunity to tell your stories and truly be yourself. So, the concept was based on anybody being allowed to tell their story, whatever it maybe. Who I truly am is not who I was in WWE, a watered down version of something I was in a different company. But I never had an opportunity to be that person in WWE – whether it’s my fault, or anyone else’s, it doesn’t matter. It’s just the fact that I wasn’t allowed to be who I truly am.”

On how the concept helped jumpstart his post-WWE career: “In the end, it worked out pretty well. Walked into ROH, they loved it. Worked for Impact, they wanted me to come in and do what I was doing [on YouTube]. Being true to myself through these weird and hard times benefitted me greatly. And I feel so many others in this industry deserve an opportunity to tell their story. That’s what Free The Narrative is all about. Matt Cardona is another one who wanted to tell his story. He and I are like Yin and Yang, like ‘bizzaro each other’ and that’s why we will fight at the Free The Narrative event.”

On what fans can expect from the Free The Narrative event: “It is certainly not a corporate wrestling promotion. It’s a three-letter brand, an art piece. I believe professional wrestling can be art. My partner and I are very creative and original kind of weird. But there’s an art to wrestling that has been lost due to the way the business has progressed, from both a classic storytelling and artistic sense. This is the idea to do something different, being bold, and trying something different. It could be a humongous success or a catastrophic failure, I’m not sure. But I’m just happy we’re gonna try to do something nobody else is. Why not? Be different, be bold, win or lose, you still win because you tried.”