EC3 Wins NWA National Championship at NWA 312
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
We have a new National Champion at NWA 312 in EC3. EC3 defeated Cyon at tonight’s PPV to capture the title, making him tap out to the Crossface to win the match.
This marks EC3’s first run with the title and ends Cyon’s reign at 224 days. He beat Jax Dane for the title at NWA 74 in August of 2022.
EC3 taps out Cyon to become the new NWA National Champion! @nwa #nwa #nwa312 pic.twitter.com/BuebdlIQJb
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) April 8, 2023
