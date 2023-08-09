EC3 on His Regret Over His WWE Release, WWE Punishing NXT for Its Success

– During the latest edition of Under the Ring, EC3 discussed his last WWE run and what went wrong leading to his WWE release in April 2020. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

EC3 on his WWE release in 2020: “It was horrible — it sucked from a business and a personal standpoint, but I’ve never been bitter or resentful or angry, because everything that happens to you has to happen to you, for reasons that either pan out or they don’t.”

On his one regret on his last WWE run: “Did I do everything I possibly could to make sure they knew who the ‘F’ I was? Probably not. If I have a regret, my regret is I didn’t go all in, to either get fired or get what I thought I deserved. I kind of just let it lay, because it’s very easy to kind of just — ‘Well, I’m getting paid a bunch of money. If I speak up, I could take that risk and make more, and get what I really feel like I should have, or I could get fired and have nothing.’ So it’s kind of a tough situation.”

EC3 on WWE higher-ups not paying attention to NXT: “When you know nobody cares, at first it hurts, but then you realize you have the ultimate platform and playground to … experiment and do things. I think why I’m kind of able to trust intuition and not worry as much about what people think is because we were thrown out there in front of dead crowds … doing God knows what, and we just tried to run with it and do the best we could.”

On WWE higher-ups punishing NXT for its success: “By going against the grain, and being noticed, and kind of getting over in a sense, it was almost [like] we got punished for it, which is a baffling business decision, but it’s not my company, so what can I say?”

EC3 is set to face Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75 Night 2 on August 27.