NYWC, ECCW, Maverick Wrestling Issue Statements on #SpeakingOut Movement

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ECCW, NYWC, and Maverick Wrestling are the latest companies to issue statements in reaction to the #SpeakingOut movement. ECCW has announced, as you can see below, that they have cut ties with members of the roster who have allegations against them. While details on which wrestlers weren’t listed, John Pollock spoke with former co-owner Jeff Duncan, who said he has left the company due to allegations against him which he denies.

Meanhilw, NYWC has suspended and indefinitely removed Bull James as head trainer over allegations made against him:

Finally, Maverick Wrestling majority owner Brandon Ficara issued a lengthy statement in which he discussed the company’s history of cutting ties with talent and promotions who are found to be involved in sexual misconduct. The statement notes that Maverick will implement new guidelines to vet talent going forward as well:

