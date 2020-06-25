NYWC, ECCW, Maverick Wrestling Issue Statements on #SpeakingOut Movement

ECCW, NYWC, and Maverick Wrestling are the latest companies to issue statements in reaction to the #SpeakingOut movement. ECCW has announced, as you can see below, that they have cut ties with members of the roster who have allegations against them. While details on which wrestlers weren’t listed, John Pollock spoke with former co-owner Jeff Duncan, who said he has left the company due to allegations against him which he denies.

Regarding the statement from @ECCW – I reached out to Jeff Duncan, who was the co-owner of the promotion and below is his response to allegations: "I am no longer involved with ECCW. While I deny the allegations, I understand this course of action is best for the company". — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 24, 2020

Meanhilw, NYWC has suspended and indefinitely removed Bull James as head trainer over allegations made against him:

In response to the recent allegations against Bull James NYWC management has decided to suspend and remove Bull James indefinitely without pay as the Head Trainer of the NYWC Training Academy, and as a NYWC in-ring talent and booker of Outlaw Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/Vw8qCzXaDe — NYWC (@NYWCWRESTLING) June 25, 2020

Finally, Maverick Wrestling majority owner Brandon Ficara issued a lengthy statement in which he discussed the company’s history of cutting ties with talent and promotions who are found to be involved in sexual misconduct. The statement notes that Maverick will implement new guidelines to vet talent going forward as well: