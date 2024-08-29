Eddie Dennis Weighs In On Future After PROGRESS Chapter 170 Win

Eddie Dennis shared his thoughts on his wrestling future after picking up a win at PROGRESS Chapter 170. The NXT UK alumnus is signed with WWE NXT as a writer and has worked a number of matches on the UK indie scene. He spoke with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment and spoke about his win over Tate Mayfairs at PROGRESS Chapter 170: Wrestling Never Sleeps.

“I proved to myself today and at Strong Style that I can still hang with the best in PROGRESS,” Dennis said (per Fightful). “[Man Like] DeReiss might want a title shot, Leon might want a title shot, but they can have a title shot next year, they can have a title shot in five years, they can have a title shot in ten years. I might not be around, I definitely ain’t gonna be around in five years. I might not be around in one year, so they can wait.”

He continued, “I don’t know, tonight I proved that I think I can beat any of these guys. But I don’t know how [much] longer I’ll have that in me. So it’s a little bit do or die for me. 2025, I don’t know if I’ll be a wrestler. So if I can get an opportunity at the PROGRESS Title one more time in 2024…I held it once, but it really wasn’t for long enough. I still think I got something to contribute, so we’ll see.”