Eddie Edwards Happy to See Davey Richards Return to Wrestling, Leaving Door Open for American Wolves Reunion

– While speaking to Fightful Select, Eddie Edwards discussed Davey Richards returning to wrestling and accepting upcoming bookings. Edwards told Fightful that he still keeps in contact with Richards at time and was happy to see him make a return to the ring.

Also, Edwards said he learned to “never say never” when it comes to the business and would be open to teaming up with Richards again at some point in the future. Edwards noted that the American Wolves era of his career when he teamed with Richards was very important to him.

Currently, Davey Richards is scheduled for bookings with Global Syndicate Wrestling on May 22, and NGW announced that Richards will be appearing for them in May as well.