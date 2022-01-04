wrestling / News
Eddie Guerrero Documentary on His Final Years Being Produced by ITV
January 4, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that ITV Studios is currently producing a new documentary on the life of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The project will be featured in an upcoming episode of the docuseries, Autopsy: The Lasts Hours Of….
The show will air in Europe on ITV and in the US on Reelz. The project is reportedly going to be a 60-minute look at Guerrero’s life and career, and it will focus on the last years of his life before his passing in November 2005.
The show has previously done episodes on Chris Benoit, Chyna, and Randy Savage. The Eddie Guerrero episode is slated to air later this year.
