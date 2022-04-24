Eddie Kingston Explains His Loyalty to AEW, Why It’s a Good Environment for Him

– During a recent interview with The Straight Shooters podcast, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his past struggles with mental health, which he wrote about in an online letter for The Player’s Tribune last year. He also explained his loyalty to AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kingston on his article about mental health with The Player’s Tribune: “A lot of people have [reached out], and it was overwhelming at one point. But I’ve dealt with it a lot better. Again, I tell everybody, ‘I see your messages, man. I see them. I see them. I may not answer them, but I see them.’ You know? To be honest with you, I’m still struggling. I’m learning more different ways to deal with things. You know what I mean? So, I gotta be selfish and help myself first before I can even talk to anybody. I learned that a long time ago. If you ain’t right with yourself, you ain’t gonna help nobody or even help yourself. All I do is listen. I ain’t got no answers, man. If I had the answers, I wouldn’t have done the trailers of the Player’s Tribune.”

Eddie Kingston on his loyalty to AEW: “Yeah, I can just answer that now. Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I worked for this. I don’t care, I don’t. I worked for this. AEW gave me my shot first, right? You know what I mean? I’m a loyal guy. I’m not knocking anybody, just chill … but when people say, ‘Yeah, I’m here forever,’ that’s cool. That’s them. I’m telling you from me and my word is my bond. I ain’t got nowhere else to go and don’t wanna be anywhere else. I’m having a blast trying to beat up people in the ring, trying to be world champ. Wherever I’m at, trying to be better than I was yesterday.”

On why he fits well in AEW: “I’m like a dog, man, when it comes to loyalty. That’s it. My word is my bond and [AEW] fits me because they took the shot. If people wanna know any deeper, it’s basically they let me be me. There’s no character. There’s no, ‘You can’t say that.’ I got freedom. It’s just a really good environment when you shut out the negativity and understand this is the pro wrestling business. Not everyone is going to like each other. That’s it. Take care of your own stuff.”