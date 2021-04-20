Eddie Kingston Discusses Paying Tribute To Mitsuharu Misawa At AEW Full Gear

Eddie Kingston recently did a virtual signing for Highspots, and during the appearance, he discussed why he wore special silver and green gear for his I Quit Match against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear last November.

When discussing why he made the switch for that match, Kingston explained the decision behind wanting to pay tribute to wrestling legend Mitsuhara Misawa (via Fightful):

“It was the first time I wore kickpads ever. The reason why I got the colors is that it’s the colors of Misawa, who wrestled for All Japan and was the Ace of Aces. He was a huge inspiration for me and that’s why I wore the colors. Usually, I wear black and yellow, but because of Misawa, I decided to go with green and silver. I do Muay Thai and I decided to take the Muay Thai pants that I usually use and had a friend named Isla make it.

“Green and silver, a tribute to Misawa, and the Eddie Kingston logo. The green singlet because I’m fat and I’m trying to lose weight. The reason why I wore it that day was for Misawa and I wanted people to know who the Four Pillars of Heaven are from All Japan in the 90s. I like to educate. That’s my favorite style, I like to learn it and study it every day.”

Moxley retained the title in the match, but he and Kingston have since moved beyond the feud and joined forces after Kingston came out to save the former AEW World Champion at Revolution.