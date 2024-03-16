– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston discussed his career, how much longer he wants to compete, and more. Below are some highlights:

Eddie Kingston how long he wants to compete and changing his style: “I have to go all the way in or I can’t do it. I can’t half ass it. If I do, then I’m not giving the people what they want. They pay to see me do my thing. And if I back up, or if I half ass it, I’m not giving the people what they paid for. You know what I mean? I know a lot of guys focus on ratings and who’s watching. But for me personally, I worry about the people who actually paid money to come to the show, I care about the mom, the dad or the dad dad or the mom mom, or whatever it is and their kids, because it’s not cheap to come to the show. So when they pay for that, those tickets, I’m thinking about them. And what they paid to see. And now there’s no slowing down. Nothing like that. How long do I have? I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m just gonna keep going until my body says no more. Yeah, I would like to reach 30 years because that’s an old school number. Like a lot of the old school guys back in the day would be like, 30 years is what they wanted. So like I say, 30 but I’m probably gonna go into and so I can’t walk to be honest with you. Terry Funk’s the goat so I learned from him.”

On dealing with fan negativity: “That’s just a part of life. Not everyone’s gonna love you, not everyone’s gonna hate you. That’s all it is. You know what I mean? For the people who do like me, love me or whatever you want to say, it’s humbling. I’m just doing what I’ve been wanting to do since I was nine years old. So for somebody to actually enjoy my work and enjoy what I’m doing or even love it, it’s very humbling. For the people that don’t like it. I really don’t pay attention to you because then it’s not for you. I’m a firm believer, if you don’t like what I do, then don’t watch. Or wait for something else to come. There’s gonna be something you like on AEW, We have a good percentage that are gotta like something on AEW.”

On how he got hired by AEW: “At the time I was working, it was the first independent show since COVID. I went in there and Homicide my mentor was there and he’s like, ‘Hey, man, you got to do something tonight. This is our first independent show back, you have to do something. You have to say something today.’ And I was like, Alright, man, I’ll do it. The promoter didn’t know. So I just grabbed the microphone. And I called out Zack Sabre Jr. Because meaning was supposed to wrestle in England before the pandemic hit. And he’s been ducking me for years. And then I called out Nick Aldis because at the time, I was working for the NWA. And he was NWA World Champ. In my mind then I went, you know what? Why not? Hey Cody Rhodes, you got this open challenge, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I talked all this trash, and I didn’t think nothing of it. And then I guess it got over on Twitter. And I get a phone call from QT Marshall. And he’s like, ‘Hey, you want to fight Cody?’ I said, ‘Yeah, how much?’ Because at that time, I was selling my wrestling gear to pay for my mortgage. Because there was no shows running. So I was like, yeah. I didn’t look at it as a tryout. I didn’t look at it as my way in. I just looked at it as another payday so I can pay off the mortgage for that month, and then I’ll figure out what I can do next month. That’s the way I looked at it.”

At AEW Revolution earlier this month, Eddie Kingston defended his Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson.