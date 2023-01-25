Various News: Eddie Kingston Pulls Out of European Dates This Weekend, G-Raver Granted Bond In Criminal Case

– Eddie Kingston is off of his planned dates in Europe this weekend, as he announced on Tuesday. The AEW star posted to Twitter to note that he is pulling out of his scheduled appearance for Over The Top Wrestling. PWInsider reports that it is in order to attend Jay Briscoe’s services that are set for this weekend.

Kingston wrote:

“I have personal shit to take care of this weekend and have to pull out of @OTT_wrestling. I talked to Joe and gave my word to make this up I promise. I just couldn’t miss what has to be done this weekend. I will make it up to everyone.”

I have personal shit to take care of this weekend and have to pull out of @OTT_wrestling . I talked to Joe and gave my word to make this up I promise. I just couldn't miss what has to be done this weekend. I will make it up to everyone. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) January 24, 2023

– PWInsider reports, that Brandon “G-Raver” Graver appeared in court on January 5th following his arrest in November on drug and DUI charges. The site notes that Graver was granted an unsecured bond. There is a hearing set for February 2nd, and that hearing will see the court rule on a motion to have his case combined with the other person arrested with him.

As previously reported, Graver and another man were arrested when they were found by police in a car in Huntingdon County; police said that Graver was ‘nodding off’ in the driver’s seat and he said that he snorted 10 bags of heroin.

Police found drug paraphernalia on Graver as well as what they thought could be heroin. When the car was searched at the police station they found over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181. He was charged with:

* Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

* Violation of Hazard Regulation

* Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

* Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered

* Possession of Marijuana – Small Personal Use

* Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance

* Failure to Keep Right

* Failure to use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant

* Careless Driving