Eddie Kingston Says He Wanted To Do Flair-Funk Plastic Bag Angle For AEW Feud

The Ringer’s Phil Schneider wrote a feature article about the 1989 feud between Terry Funk and Ric Flair.

AEW’s Eddie Kingston mentioned that he once tried to pitch a similar angle for his 2022 feud with Chris Jericho to the one where Funk tried to suffocate Flair with a plastic bag at Clash of the Champions 8.

“Trust me, I know how Turner is scared about that because I’ve asked about the plastic bag several times,” Kingston said. “It was always walking in and Tony [Khan] going, ‘We’re not doing the plastic bag.’”