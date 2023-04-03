wrestling / News
Edge Defeats Finn Balor In Weapon-Filled Hell in a Cell Match At WrestleMania 39 (Pics, Video)
Brood Edge was able to put away The Demon Finn Balor in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. Sunday’s night two of the event saw Edge defeat Balor inside the cell, finishing him off with a Con-Chair-To after several weapons were brought into play including chairs, tables, and kendo sticks.
The intro for the match was narrated by Russell Crowe as a crossover promotion with his new film The Pope’s Exorcist, after which Edge came out as “Brood Edge.” After The Demon came out, the two battled inside the cell in a match that saw Balor leap off a high point of the cell to deliver a Coup de Grace through a table, only to have Edge move.
You can see pics and clips from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage of Night Two is here.
