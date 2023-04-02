Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Los Angeles, California. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Wade Barrett, and Kevin Patrick. The run down the entire card for Night 2 before heading to a video package for Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. Up next is a WrestleMania by the Numbers video package followed by a replay of John Cena’s entrance last night. We head to a video package for Edge vs. Finn Balor followed by a replay of Logan Paul’s entrance last night.

Next up is a full recap of Night 1 followed by a replay of Seth Rollins’ entrance last night. We head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos followed by a video package for Friday night’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Kickoff Show panelists run down the entire card for Night 2 one more time before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.



Brock Lesnar vs. Omos w/ MVP



Lesnar charges at Omos to start, but Omos easily tosses Lesnar across the ring. Lesnar goes for a German, but Omos head butts Lesnar to the mat. Omos slams Lesnar and then double ax handles him down to the mat. Omos slams Lesnar for a second time and then lands a stiff forearm shot to the lower back. Omos lifts Lesnar into a bear hug and then slams him into the corner. Omos slams Lesnar for a third time and goes back to the bear hug. Omos choke slams Lesnar and gets a two count. Omos charges at Lesnar in the corner, but Lesnar side steps him. German suplex! Second German! Third German! Lesnar lifts Omos for the F5, but his back gives out. Lesnar goes for the F5 a second time and successfully hits it for the three count.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Omos with the F5.

Match Length: 4:56

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville



Morgan and Deville start the match, and Morgan levels Deville with a modified Code Breaker. Natalya gets the tag but eats a head scissors takedown from Morgan. Rodriguez gets the tag and goes for a powerbomb, but Natalya counters into a hurricanrana. Green gets the tag and misses a missile drop kick to Rodriguez. Shotzi gets the tag and drops Green for a one count. Baszler dumps Shotzi to the outside but eats a triple team powerbomb from Morgan, Rodriguez, and Natalya. Green and Deville clean house but get taken out by Shotzi. Green heads up top and dives onto several of her competitors on the outside. Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan over the top rope and onto all of their competitors. Looks like Rodriguez and Shotzi are the legal women, but Deville makes the blind tag. Deville takes out Rodriguez’ leg, but Natalya and Shotzi catch Deville with a Hart Attack. Natalya slams Green onto Deville and then locks them both up in a double Sharpshooter. Morgan heads up top and connects with a diving knee to break up the Sharpshooter. Morgan makes the tag, but Shotzi catches her with a Tiger Suplex. Morgan fights back with a Code Breaker and follows up with Oblivion. Rousey makes the blind tag and locks in the arm bar on Shotzi, and Shotzi has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Rhonda Rousey defeats Shotzi with the arm bar.

Match Length: 8:22

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾