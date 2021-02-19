Edge To Kick Off Tonight’s SmackDown, Guests Announced For Bayley’s ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ Segment

Edge is set to return to SmackDown on tonight’s edition of the show, with WWE announcing that the 2021 Royal Rumble winner will kick off the show. The company has also announced that Bayley will host another edition of ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ as she welcomes in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the new additions to the show:

Last week, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner and WWE Hall of Famer Edge declared that he will not make the decision as to which World Champion he will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday. This is a decision that certainly did not sit well with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Just days before The Rated-R Superstar’s announcement, The Head of the Table demanded that Edge acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania. Instead, The Big Dog was hit with a surprise Stunner courtesy of his adversary Kevin Owens. Will Edge now come face-to-face with The Head of the Table en route to Sunday’s SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match, a career-altering contest where the winner will challenge the Universal Champion on the same night? ——————————— Last week, after being taken down in back-to-back matches by Lana and Naomi, respectively, on Raw, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler were further humiliated on the blue brand by SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair. This week, after getting some payback on the red brand, the titleholders will return to Friday night as guests on Bayley’s show, “Ding Dong, Hello!” What does the dominant tandem have in store for the blue brand? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

And here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of SmackDown:

– Edge kicks off the show

– Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, and Jey Uso

– Ding Dong, Hello! with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax