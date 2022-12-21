UPDATED: Edris Enofe Gets WWE Tattoo On His Chest, Reacts to Criticism

UPDATED: Edris Enofe’s WWE chest tattoo has drawn some criticism from fans, and the NXT star posted to Twitter to react. As noted earlier, Enofe shared clips of the tattoo, which is the WWE logo on his pec. Fans had strong reactions to the ink, and Enofe posted to Twitter to comment on those taking shots at him. He wrote:

“There’s nothing wrong with getting branded tattoos!! I get a @WWE Tattoo and y’all wanna clown me.. Others get a Pepsi tattoo and y’all don’t say nothing.. okay”

The “Pepsi tattoo” is an obvious reference to CM Punk, who has such a tattoo on his right shoulder.

ORIGINAL: Edris Enofe is committed to WWE and proved it by recently getting a tattoo of the company’s logo on his chest. Enofe shared clips to Twitter showing the work done on the logo. Later, in an interview with USA Network, he said he plans to get the NXT logo tattooed on his neck.

He said: “Honestly, it was spur of the moment. I will eventually be the face of this brand and I felt this was the best way to represent it. WWE has changed my life, and this is my way of saying thank you — by becoming an ambassador for the rest of my life. When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner. I also plan on getting an NXT tattoo on my neck for my birthday.”