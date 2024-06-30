wrestling / News
EJ Nduka Appears In Swerve Strickland’s Crew on AEW Collision
June 29, 2024 | Posted by
Former WWE and MLW wrestler EJ Nduka appeared on tonight’s AEW Collision as part of Swerve Strickland’s crew. ‘The Judge’ provided backup for Strickland during his weigh-in with Will Ospreay. The segment ended in chaos and eventually Ospreay laid out Swerve with the Hidden Blade. Nduka has wrestled dark matches for AEW in the past but it’s unknown if he has signed with the company.
As advertised.
Allow me to reintroduce myself.
I AM THE JUDGE.#AEW #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/FnIdg8nMXM
— EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) June 30, 2024
Hello World
The Judge is in the Building.#AEWCollision #AEW pic.twitter.com/eUNZV4H7nk
— EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) June 30, 2024