EJ Nduka Says Roman Reigns And Ricochet Are Dream Opponents For Him

EJ Nduka has a couple of people on his dream opponents list, naming Roman Reigns and Ricochet. The free agent, who exited MLW after Blood & Thunder in January, appeared on Public Enemies Podcast’s Behind Enemy Lines and you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On his dream opponents: “Number one, and this is recently, I would definitely like to go with Roman Reigns, no question. I think he’s one of the best storytellers in the game. I just like the energy he brings. He’s the dominant wrestler right now in our industry, and he’s just incredible. I’d like to share the ring with him. Number two is easily Ricochet. I think he’s the best in-ring performer of our time. I think he’s a genius. I picked his brain a lot in the early days of me cultivating who The Judge was, and a lot of the stuff that he taught me and told me, it kind of resonated.”

On his in-ring style: “I hear from a lot of people, ‘I like your style of wrestling. I like the energy you bring, I like your facials, I like how your moves are.’ It’s because I know I’m not gonna be no damn Ricochet. I ain’t gonna do no 850 off the top rope. I’m not Rey Mysterio, I can’t do no hurricanranas off the third rope. But I am 6’8, 285 pounds, and I’m stronger than most of everybody in this business. I ran a 4.47 [40-yard dash] at the NFL Combine. I’m fast, I’m explosive, and that’s what God blessed me with, so it really came naturally, my style. I can go from zero to 100 in the ring. People are like, ‘Damn, I didn’t know you could do that.’ I don’t want to really boast on myself because it’s God-given abilities. I didn’t decide okay, I’m gonna be 6’8, today’s the day. I didn’t decide that. It’s just life, and life ain’t fair for everybody, so I took what I was good at and what I was blessed with and made my style.”