El Phantasmo To Miss Weekend NJPW Shows Due to Injury
El Phantasmo is off NJPW’s next couple of shows due to an injury. NJPW announced on Thursday night that Phantasmo has an injury to his right knee and will not compete at the June 21st and 22nd shows.
The full announcement reads:
El Phantasmo, who was scheduled to compete at events Saturday in Yamagata and Sunday in Fukushima, has sustained an injury to his right knee and will not be appearing.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeign Phantasmo wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the weekend cards.
June 21, Yamagata Big Wing
Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado, Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale, SANADA & Dick Togo–>
YOSHI-HASHI, Jado, Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale & SANADA
7th Match
Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson
Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & Boltin Oleg vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson
June 22, Toyota Crown Arena
4th Match
Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale, SANADA & Dick Togo–>
Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado & Togi Makabe vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale & SANADA
7th Match
Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson
Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Phantasmo for a quick and full recovery.
