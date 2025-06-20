El Phantasmo To Miss Weekend NJPW Shows Due to Injury

El Phantasmo is off NJPW’s next couple of shows due to an injury. NJPW announced on Thursday night that Phantasmo has an injury to his right knee and will not compete at the June 21st and 22nd shows.

The full announcement reads:

El Phantasmo injured; to miss weekend events

El Phantasmo, who was scheduled to compete at events Saturday in Yamagata and Sunday in Fukushima, has sustained an injury to his right knee and will not be appearing.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeign Phantasmo wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the weekend cards.

June 21, Yamagata Big Wing

Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado, Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale, SANADA & Dick Togo–>

YOSHI-HASHI, Jado, Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale & SANADA

7th Match

Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson

Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & Boltin Oleg vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson

June 22, Toyota Crown Arena

4th Match

Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale, SANADA & Dick Togo–>

Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI, Jado & Togi Makabe vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Don Fale & SANADA

7th Match

Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson

Hirooki Goto, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma vs Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Phantasmo for a quick and full recovery.