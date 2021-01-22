Elayna Black vs. Joey Janela Pulled From GCW Fight Forever, Both Stars Comment

Elayna Black was set to face Joey Janela at GCW Fight Forever at the end of the month, but that match is now off. As reported late last night, the match was announcd for WRLD on GCW Part 3 during the 24/hour Fight Forever stream taking place from January 29th to January 30th. Less than 24 hours later, the match has been pulled.

The match was announced the same day that Black was announced as signing with WWE. She is set to compete in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Black posted in regard to the cancellation:

“So sorry to all the fans @GCWrestling_ & @JANELABABY for not being able to make the show. Some things kinda came up BUT it’s still gonna be a sick show so please watch and continue to donate if possible! #FightForever

Janela also took to Twitter to comment, as you can see below:

“It was good to go, 5 min after we announced it, It wasn’t anymore lol

I truly wish @CoraJadeWWE well, she has all the potential in the world and will be very rich!

Just Unfortunately before she goes, she’s doesn’t get to wrestle the greatest wrestler in the [world]”

