Joey Janela vs. Elayna Black Set For GCW Fight Forever Event
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
Joey Janela will face off with the newly NXT-signed Elayna Black at GCW’s Fight Forever 24-hour stream. GCW announced on Wednesday that Black, who signed to NXT along with Priscilla Kelly and Lacey Ryan, will face Janela at WRLD on GCW Part 3. The event is one of those taking part in the Fight Forever stream that runs from 8 PM ET on January 29th to the same time on January 30th:
JOEY JANELA vs ELAYNA BLACK
WRLD on GCW Pt. 3
1/30 – 6PM
