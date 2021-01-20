WWE Announces Three New Signings To NXT Including Priscilla Kelly

WWE has announced three new signings to their NXT brand today, which includes Priscilla Kelly, Lacey Ryan and Elayna Black.

Kelly is best known for her time on the independent scene (which included a controversial spot with a bloody tampon) and has worked for EVOLVE, SHINE and Full Impact Pro. She had a brief appearance for AEW back at All Out 2019 and lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic in 2020. She will be going by the name of Gigi Dolin.

Lacey Ryan is based on the West Coast, where she worked for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. She was trained by Allison Danger and Cheerleader Melissa. She also appeared for Impact Wrestling before. She got a WWE PC tryout last November. She will be competing as Zoey Stark.

Finally, Elayna Black has made regular appearances for Warrior Wrestling and has been on AEW Dark a few times. She will wrestle in WWE as Cora Jade after a Performance Center tryout back in November.

All three women will be part of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Dolin and Jade teaming together and Stark teaming with Marina Shafir.