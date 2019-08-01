Eli Drake, Colons Set For WWC Anniversario This Month

– WWC’s Anniversario weekend takes place later this month, and Eli Drake is scheduled to be in action along with the Colons. PWInsider reports that the weekend runs on August 16th through the 18th with shows in Hatillo, Guaynabo, and San Germán, Puerto Rico.

The card for the major show, which is in Guaynabo on the 17th, is:

* WWC Universal Champion “The Precious One” Gilbert vs. Orlando Colón

* Eddie Colon vs “The Rebel” Noriega

* Carlito Colon vs. Eli Drake

* Chicano vs. Xavant

* WWC Puerto Rico Champion Pedro Portillo III vs Bellito Calderón

* Chairs, Tables and Chairs: The Doom Patrol vs. The Revolution vs. The Power vs. The Formula vs. Clan Freedom

* Giant Nihan and Juan Manuel Ortega vs The Great Armando and The Wizard