Elias Discusses Potential Move To TNA Or AEW

Former WWE Superstar Elias, who now goes by the name of Elijah, has yet to sign with a promotion since hsi WWE release last year. While appearing on Monopoly Events, Elias discussed the chances of him going to an AEW or TNA. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On going to a top promotion: “From a personal standpoint, I think it would be cool to go to Japan and work for New Japan, just to show something that people might have not expected,” he told Monopoly Events. “They might associate me in a certain way, and I would love to just kind of blow that expectation away.”

On what’s next for him: “I have plenty of ideas about how to evolve my character or take it to the next step, and I feel like you need a TV audience in order to show that,” he said. “We’ll have to see what opportunities come my way and which way we go, but all three of them are very appealing.”