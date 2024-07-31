Elias Reveals His Frustrations in WWE Before His Release

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, former WWE Superstar Elias discussed nearly retiring after his recent WWE release last year. Below are some highlights:

Elias on his frustrations in WWE: “The fact that I just kinda was relegated to like short backstage – it was so frustrating that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’m done with wrestling. Maybe I’m just you know, I’m just over it. It beats that fun thing you have as a kid when you want to wrestle and you want to be in WWE…”

On not knowing what he was going to do after his release: “Someone like me, I didn’t like just to sit by and just collect the paycheck. I wanted to be in the mix. I wanted to show you that I could be right in there with any of those guys. To not have that happen was really just disheartening, you know what I mean? So I didn’t really know what I do after.”

On getting to face Mike Bailey at Wrestling Revolver and having fun again: “Then I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s there, that fun of wrestling! It’s there.’ I just kind of want to do that now. It’s enjoyable to travel and wrestle, and be me, and meet people.”