Emily Bett Rickards Recalls Being Chopped By Kamille For Queen Of the Ring

Emily Bett Rickards and Kamille worked in the ring for Queen Of the Ring and Rickards recently recalled being chopped by the AEW star for the film. Rickards and Kamille play Mildred Burke and June Byers respectively in the film, and Rickards appeared on Busted Open Radio where she talked about working in the ring with Kamille.

“Kamille actually did chop me in the last scene,” Rickards recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I highly recommend getting chopped if you’ve never been chopped before. It’s the most exhilarating experience of my entire life. It’s in the top three, it will probably stay in the top three.”

The film, which is written and directed by Ash Avildsen, documents Burke’s life and is now in theaters.