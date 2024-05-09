Emily Blunt Reveals The Rock Gave Her Tickets To Wrestlemania 40

While Emily Blunt did not attend this year’s Wrestlemania 40, it wasn’t because she didn’t have the means to go. In an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM (via Fightful), Blunt spoke about her friendship with The Rock and revealed that he gave her Wrestlemania 40 tickets among other gifts. Blunt and Rock starred in the Disney film Jungle Cruise together.

She said: “He’s given me lots of gifts. He and the producers got me this beautiful ring that I love at the end of the press tour. He sends me endless tequila. He sends me a lot of sports gear. I watched it at home. I did not go watch it live. I wanted to, but I felt….I had never watched him wrestle. My brother was obsessed with WWE growing up. It is one of those surreal moments where I remember that as a kid, walking into our TV room and my brother is mainlining The Rock, and then I’m working with him years later. It’s wild.“