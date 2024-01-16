Emily Jaye Weighs In On The Importance Presentation In Her Career

Emily Jaye has been busy on the indie scene since she got her start a few years ago, and she recently discussed the importance of presentation to a performer. The indie star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about the importance of how a wrestling talent presents themselves to the fans, noting that it’s important to continue improving on one’s look.

“Most definitely and that’s something very important, is to always continue to evolve the way you look,” she said. “I was always taught you want to be presented the way you want people to see you. So I think looking very presentable and having nice gear and having a nice look to you is almost if not as important as the actual wrestling. Because you can be amazing wrestler, but you can have very cheaply made gear or something that doesn’t look like gear and you’re immediately at the bottom of the list for me.”

Jaye recently made her ROH debut, working a tag match on the January 6th episode alongside Brittany Jade against Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering.