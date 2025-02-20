Emily Jaye Reflects On Modelling For WWE Shop, How It’s Helped Her As a Wrestler

Emily Jaye did work for WWE Shop as a model before she got in the ring, and she recently looked back at that time. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp over WrestleCade weekend and talked about how it helped her learn how to present herself which she has used during her career as an in-ring performer.

“Yeah, like with me being a WWE shop model for so long —- shout out WWE Shop -— I always wanted to do something different and always evolve,” Jaye said. “Like when I was a WWE Shop model, I cut the shirts a certain way. Like I still have those shirts in like a box at my house. I always liked presentation and seeing how like I was presented to other people and how I can make it different.”

She continued, “This gear, I just debuted one of them last night, the orange. Yep. I’m gonna give people something to talk about at the end of the day. But I think tomorrow’s gear is gonna make everybody’s heads turn. That’s my goal.”

Jaye made her in-ring debut in 2002 and since then has worked for a number of independent promotions including RCW, MCW, IWE, and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. She also made an appearance on ROH last summer in a tag team match.