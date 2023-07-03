wrestling / News
Enter The FIGHTT Round 3 Full Results 06.27.2023: Victor Benjamin vs. Tim Spriggs Headliner, More
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
The Enter The FIGHTT Round Three show was hosted by FIGHTT Pro on June 27. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.
* Scout Series Match: Vinny Pacifico defeated Myles Hawkins
* Devantes defeated Rayo
* The Busky Brawlers (Eric Martin & Joe Keys) defeated Skid Row (Samael Fawzi & Tim Dynamite)
* Logan Laroux defeated Matt Quay
* Action Andretti & Breaux Keller defeated Anthony Bennett & Tony Leyenda
* Trish Adora defeated Persia Price
* Rhett Titus defeated Killian McMurphy (w/ Big Dust)
* Victor Benjamin defeated Tim Spriggs
