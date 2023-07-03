Enter The FIGHTT Round 3 Full Results 06.27.2023: Victor Benjamin vs. Tim Spriggs Headliner, More

The Enter The FIGHTT Round Three show was hosted by FIGHTT Pro on June 27. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.

* Scout Series Match: Vinny Pacifico defeated Myles Hawkins

* Devantes defeated Rayo

* The Busky Brawlers (Eric Martin & Joe Keys) defeated Skid Row (Samael Fawzi & Tim Dynamite)

* Logan Laroux defeated Matt Quay

* Action Andretti & Breaux Keller defeated Anthony Bennett & Tony Leyenda

* Trish Adora defeated Persia Price

* Rhett Titus defeated Killian McMurphy (w/ Big Dust)

* Victor Benjamin defeated Tim Spriggs