Enzo Amore Continues Going After Joey Janela on Twitter After Fight, Janela Weighs In

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Enzo Amore's Enzo Amore WWE 205 Live 92617 WWE Network

– Enzo Amore wasn’t done trash talking Joey Janela after their fist fight, going after him for most of Wednesday on Twitter. As reported earlier in the day, video of the fight between Enzo and Janela from a Blink-182 concert got posted to Twitter by one of Enzo’s friends, and after that Enzo kept mocking Janela on social media.

In the posts, which you can see below, Janela eventually responds and gives his side of the story. Amore continues to taunt him and, when one fan suggests two should face off in a comedy match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Barnett chimed in:

