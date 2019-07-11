Enzo Amore Continues Going After Joey Janela on Twitter After Fight, Janela Weighs In

– Enzo Amore wasn’t done trash talking Joey Janela after their fist fight, going after him for most of Wednesday on Twitter. As reported earlier in the day, video of the fight between Enzo and Janela from a Blink-182 concert got posted to Twitter by one of Enzo’s friends, and after that Enzo kept mocking Janela on social media.

In the posts, which you can see below, Janela eventually responds and gives his side of the story. Amore continues to taunt him and, when one fan suggests two should face off in a comedy match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Barnett chimed in:

Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a pussy, must feel terrible. Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I’m engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Kid, u know wrestling is fake right? All them wars did punk wonders when he stepped into the octagon with my training partner Mickey Gall…. people who will do anything for attention will step on thumbtacks to get a reaction, all I gotta do is show up. https://t.co/8JMfCy4FTs — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

I wasn’t scared I was absolutely bombed LOL, before the footage you see. We had a little scuffle (glasses already on the ground) he punched me in the face, I held my finger in his face and then my friend told me his boy was filming so I was hesitant, to continue — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 11, 2019

I started the whole thing, jokingly all night saying I was gonna find Enzo and fight him to get a TMZ story. As we were leaving he was 3 steps ahead of me and I said “Hey, I’m Joey Janela, wanna fight” not really a polite way to introduce yourself after the twitter antics — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 11, 2019

Thanks to everyone who #HowYaDoin’d me @LilTunechi @blink182 concert, & s/o the fan who rolled up on me bought me the beer…. 1 more than I bought myself all night, & 10 less than Joey JaFuckboy bought himself all night pic.twitter.com/vQpi8Tu9l7 — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 11, 2019

Here’s a timely example of what would happen if Joey Janeva’ try’s running his mouth in a locker room with @TheCaZXL https://t.co/1QyLcog3OT — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 11, 2019

.@real1 if you ever want to get a claw at @djais and squash everything let me know… — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 11, 2019

Dick riding ain’t a form of transportation in these streets. #Jersey pic.twitter.com/VCmfjaP1xn — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 11, 2019