Enzo Amore Discusses Learning How To Wrestle on WWE TV

– During a recent chat with Marcus Buff Bagwell, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (aka Real1) discussed his fandom for Shawn Michaels as a kid and how Triple H gave him his WWE tryout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Enzo Amore on his fandom for Shawn Michaels: “For me, there wasn’t wrestling; there was Shawn Michaels. It would be like ‘Hey mom, could you put on Shawn Michaels?’ … If we’re talking about storytelling, that’s David versus Goliath in a modern-day world. You’re just a kid and you see the smallest guy in the Royal Rumble outlast everyone. Then the British Bulldog, who’s jacked, that guy looks like he should win it, and then Shawn goes over, he hangs on, he flips himself back in the [ring], skin[s] the cat, so he gets back in a ring and he Sweet Chin Musics brother out. He gets Pamela Anderson as his prize, which if you were a kid at that time, Baywatch was the hottest thing on TV. The smallest guy just came in, all he had to do was be the man, be smaller than everybody, take a beating.”

On Triple H offering him a WWE tryout: “I got to thank you, Triple H. Paul Levesque, thank you for saving me that three grand on wrestling school and giving me the best school in the history of the world with the greatest coaches in the history of the world. When people ask me about wrestling, I say I learned how to wrestle on WWE TV. I watched it and I understood what I was watching. I got it.”