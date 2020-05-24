Epico and Primo Colon Announced for CCW Summer Glory Card Next Month

– Coastal Championship Wrestling announced today that former WWE Superstars, Epico and Primo Colon, will be working the promotion’s CCW Summer Glory 2020 event. The card is scheduled for June 20 at the CCW Training Facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Ticket details for the event are available HERE. You can view the announcement below.

Epico and Primo were released earlier last month by WWE. It looks like this will be their first post-WWE in-ring appearance. Previously, they were announced for the Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey, which is set for October 3.