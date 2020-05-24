wrestling / News
Epico and Primo Colon Announced for CCW Summer Glory Card Next Month
– Coastal Championship Wrestling announced today that former WWE Superstars, Epico and Primo Colon, will be working the promotion’s CCW Summer Glory 2020 event. The card is scheduled for June 20 at the CCW Training Facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Ticket details for the event are available HERE. You can view the announcement below.
Epico and Primo were released earlier last month by WWE. It looks like this will be their first post-WWE in-ring appearance. Previously, they were announced for the Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey, which is set for October 3.
We ARE back!
CCW's Summer Glory 2020 (outdoor seating)@WWE_Primo and @WWEEpico are going to change the tag team landscape forever.
Heavyweight champion @Agonyawaitsyou and @thealexocean both in action.
Destruction guaranteed.
Buy your tickets NOW!:https://t.co/iHQ1ICtdzX pic.twitter.com/N8dUhO9QHV
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWFL) May 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon