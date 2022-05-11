Eric Bischoff Fires Off at CM Punk, Takes Shot at MMA Career

Eric Bischoff isn’t backing down in his online feud with CM Punk, taking time to fire shots at Punk’s MMA career now. If you haven’t been following, Bischoff and Punk have been not-so-civilly debating the concept of the “casual” (aka lapsed) fan across the internet after Punk said the “casual fan” doesn’t exist and Bischoff disagreed. Bischoff followed up his comments from his Strictly Business podcast by taking a shot at AEW, noting that “If AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they’ll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.” That led to Punk responding:

“Wrestling twitter needs to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dips**ts. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me.”

Now that we’re caught up, Bischoff decided to fire off a response to Punk and responded to a comment from a fan who referenced Punk’s brief UFC career, writing:

“He convinced himself since he could win scripted fights, he could win a real one.”

He then proceeded to fire off at Punk over AEW’s ratings and said in response to fans that he doesn’t sweat Punk and “This is fun,” then responded to a suggestion that he’s not worried about burning bridges with AEW.

