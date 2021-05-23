Eric Bischoff On How Often Hulk Hogan Used His Creative Control, Hall & Nash Not Having Such a Clause

Eric Bischoff addressed the longstanding reports that Hulk Hogan regularly used his creative control clause in his WCW contract and more in a new interview. Bischoff appeared on the WrestleSlam podcast and talked about creative control clauses in WCW and more. You can check out the clip below and some highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On reports that Scott Hall & Kevin Nash had creative control clauses: “Hall and Nash didn’t have creative control. To clarify, they did have language in their agreement that gave them meaningful consultation. Meaning they were guaranteed to have a conversation with me and it would have been a meaningful conversation, but a meaningful conversation and creative control or two different things, And they did not have creative control.”

On Hogan’s creative control clause: ““Hulk Hogan had creative control and he only used it once. So, the creative control issue was not an issue, even though people like to talk about it and it’s part of the narrative, so I know there’s a lot of narrative and a lot of people have reported that there was creative control and none of those people know what the f–k they’re talking about, to be honest with you. So it didn’t create an issue.”

On the possibility of creative conflicts in AEW with talent being EVPs: “As far as AEW goes, as far as I know, Tony Khan is the one that’s calling the shots. Look, you’re always going to have conflict, not necessarily negative conflict, but people are fighting for attention, they’re fighting for TV time, they’re competing for promotion. Any time you have that level of competition among high caliber people, it’s going to get challenging from time to time. Whether you give them a title of EVP or whether they have something in their contract that says meaningful consultation, or if a bunch of people had creative control, that would obviously create a lot of challenges. But I don’t think the challenge that people are talking about really exists in AEW today. That’s my guess. I’m not behind the scenes, so I could be dead wrong. I know enough of the people involved and the little bit of that I do know about AEW from the inside, which is not a lot, Tony Khan is calling those shots. And as long as Tony Khan is calling the shots, it will be challenging but it will be manageable.”