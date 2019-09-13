Eric Bischoff Recalls Planned Nitro Cartoon Segments From Eli Roth That Were Cancelled

– During the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the planned weekly animated segments for Nitro that were cancelled before they could air, and how Eli Roth was behind them. The series would have aired during Nitro and was called Chowdaheads, but was cancelled at the last minute around the time that Bischoff was removed from his position as WCW President.

Roth, of course, has gone on to become a huge name in the horror genre thanks to films like the Hostel franchise and Cabin Fever. Chowdaheads was eventually released via CryptTV’s Facebook page.

You can see highlights of the discussion and listen to the full pdocast below:

On Eli Roth behind behind the segments: “That was really fun, and that was very unfortunate that that project never saw the light of day. And it wasn’t supposed to be produced by Jason Hervey and Mandalay, that was misreported. The producer of that was a young man who not too many people had heard of at that time, who went on to become one of the most successful directors in the horror movie genre, a young man by the name of Eli Roth. Eli Roth was from Boston, he grew up there. He was a big wrestling fan, and he loved animation. He had been dabbling in it for some time and had been doing some early things on the web, and things like that. He had this idea for a — and again, keep in mind, this is in the era of South Park and that whole animated comedy, adult thing was really getting off the ground at that time.”

On what the premise was: “And Eli came to me with an idea for a series called Chowdaheads, I guess like you would say ‘Chowder’ if you were from Boston. But the characters were very, very cool. They were a group of young guys, animated characters, all from the Boston area who were very — you would know they were from Boston the first time you heard them speak. They were heavily accented, everything was ‘Oh, that’s wicked pissah, brother! Wicked pissah!’ Which I guess, ‘wicked pissah’ is a term that is kind of indigenous to the Boston area … but it really was funny. It was very smart, it was funny as hell. It fit the property, it was targeted toward our audience, so we wouldn’t have been going over their heads or shooting too low to the ground. It was really a great project, and I’m sorry it never saw the light of day. Eli Roth, however, went on to have a very successful career and is still enjoying it to this day.”

