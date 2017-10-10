Indie Wrestler Eric Denis Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack In The Ring

TV Nouvelles (via SportsKeeda) reports that independent wrestler Eric Denis passed away during a match at an ICW Fighting Federation show in Montreal last Sunday. Denis suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the ring during the match. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The show was raising funds for the ICW Crohn’s disease foundation. Denis was 40.

411 would like to send our condolences to the friends and family of Eric Denis.