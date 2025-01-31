wrestling / News
Eric Young Turns On Josh Alexander. Allies With Northern Armory On TNA Impact
Josh Alexander teamed up with Eric Young on TNA Impact against The Northern Armory, but found himself the victim of betrayal. Young turned on Alexander on Thursday’s show, tagging into the match and then nailing Alexander with a punch. The three beat Alexander down and posed together to close the segment.
Alexander said he was quitting TNA at Genesis after he lost an I Quit match to Mike Santana, but when he went to explain his actions on last week’s Impact The Northern Armory attacked him and Young made the save.
.@Walking_Weapon and @TheEricYoung put their past differences aside to take on @thejudasicarus and @proTWilliams NEXT on #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT now on TNA+: https://t.co/9IIhMDrtkn pic.twitter.com/42RMUvXnod
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 31, 2025
WHAT WAS THAT!? @TheEricYoung has aligned with The Northern Armory! @thejudasicarus @proTWilliams
Watch #TNAiMPACT now on TNA+: https://t.co/9IIhMDs19V pic.twitter.com/pRCOsy3Je4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While