Eric Young Turns On Josh Alexander. Allies With Northern Armory On TNA Impact

Josh Alexander teamed up with Eric Young on TNA Impact against The Northern Armory, but found himself the victim of betrayal. Young turned on Alexander on Thursday’s show, tagging into the match and then nailing Alexander with a punch. The three beat Alexander down and posed together to close the segment.

Alexander said he was quitting TNA at Genesis after he lost an I Quit match to Mike Santana, but when he went to explain his actions on last week’s Impact The Northern Armory attacked him and Young made the save.