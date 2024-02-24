wrestling / News
Eric Young Earns TNA World Title Shot At No Surrender
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
Eric Young has won a shot at the TNA World Championship, defeating Frankie Kazarian at No Surrender. Friday’s show saw Young defeat his rival and earn a TNA World Championship match at TNA Sacrifice on March 8th.
After the match, Kazarian snapped and attacked the referee until officials came out to separate them. You can follow our live No Surrender coverage here.
Eric Young pins Kazarian!!
He will now challenge for the TNA World Championship at Sacrifice on March 8th. #NoSurrender #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/ka0QxlDicx
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 24, 2024
.@FrankieKazarian just unleashed fury on a TNA referee! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/kzj1B7lhZS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
