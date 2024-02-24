wrestling / News

Eric Young Earns TNA World Title Shot At No Surrender

February 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Young TNA No Surrender Image Credit; TNA

Eric Young has won a shot at the TNA World Championship, defeating Frankie Kazarian at No Surrender. Friday’s show saw Young defeat his rival and earn a TNA World Championship match at TNA Sacrifice on March 8th.

After the match, Kazarian snapped and attacked the referee until officials came out to separate them. You can follow our live No Surrender coverage here.

