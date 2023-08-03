Eric Young Wouldn’t Have Expected To Return To Impact Six Months Ago

Eric Young is back in Impact Wrestling, something he wouldn’t have foreseen six months ago. Young made his return to Impact at Slammiversary in July, and he recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast about his return. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not expecting to be back in Impact: “If you would have asked me six months ago, was that going to be a thing?’ I would’ve said, probably no.”

On making his return at Slammiversary alongside Scott D’Amore: “I found myself walking down that ramp, standing beside one of my best friends for the last 25-30 years, one of the guys that helped me get my first job in Impact Wrestling, donning the red of the Canadian flag and the Maple Leaf which is a place I was born and raised. [It was] A very good turnout for Impact Wrestling. A massive reaction and that is not lost on me, man.”