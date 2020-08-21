Erick Rowan On If He Was Contacted For Wyatt Swamp Fight, Viewing His WWE Experience As Positive

Erick Rowan spoke with Sportskeeda on Instagram Live and discussed his WWE experience and if he was contacted for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman’s Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. There was a lot of speculation that Rowan might appear but he ultimately didn’t. While Rowan was playful about it, he made it clear that he was called but was filming for a movie and couldn’t appear.

Rowan also discussed his experience in the company. The stereotype is that when talent leaves WWE they’re often frustrated and down on the company and while Rowan acknowledged that his final months didn’t go the way he wanted, he definitely views the experience as a positive. You can see highlights and the full video below:

On if he looks back at his WWE experience as a positive one: “Oh yeah. You can’t see it as not a positive. The last few months there didn’t go according to any kind of plan I wanted it to go, but at the end of the day it’s a job. You do your job to the best of your abilities, and if your job wants you they keep you, and if they don’t they don’t. So you know, no ill will. I mean, they’re always — you know, ex-employers you’re going to be upset with for a little bit. But it’s the way the business is.”

On being contacted for an appearance in the Swamp Fight: “There may have been a chance I was given a call. And there may have been a chance I was busy filming. Yeah. So, there’s a high probability that I just wasn’t able to fulfill their, you know, inquest.”

